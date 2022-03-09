David J Yvars Group Grows Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 6.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 8.42% of Entegris worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.33. 1,308,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

