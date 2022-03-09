David J Yvars Group Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for about 5.3% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 4.71% of Tempur Sealy International worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

TPX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

