David J Yvars Group Sells 44,068 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust accounts for 1.8% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,637,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period.

GBAB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 85,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

