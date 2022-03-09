David J Yvars Group Takes $7.16 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Datadog makes up about 4.2% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. David J Yvars Group owned about 2.29% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $15.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.83. 6,417,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2,040.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,811 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

