David S. Buzby Sells 86,121 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:STEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 128,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $10,237,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $44,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $23,620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $4,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

