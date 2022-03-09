DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $658,185.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.74 or 0.06498184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,959.45 or 1.00105033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041509 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.