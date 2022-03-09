Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.61. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $405.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

