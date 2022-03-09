DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $671,839.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.45 or 0.06503604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,951.41 or 1.00070339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041671 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,557 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

