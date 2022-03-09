DeFine Price Tops $1.63 (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $91.56 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

