Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Up 3%

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.19 and last traded at C$29.96. Approximately 211,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 145,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.09.

DFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.06.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial Corporation will post 1.982505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.