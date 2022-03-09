Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

DK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 2,347,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

