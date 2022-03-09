Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $19.51. Delek US shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 3,750 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,835 shares of company stock worth $7,899,975. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

