Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Deluxe worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 62.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Deluxe by 104,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of DLX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

