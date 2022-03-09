Dero Price Down 1.8% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.68 or 0.00031450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $142.43 million and $609,563.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,302.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.43 or 0.06524215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00738263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00067204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00445445 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00348054 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,927 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

