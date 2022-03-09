Derrek Lane Gafford Purchases 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 200,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,209. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
