Derrek Lane Gafford Purchases 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 200,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,209. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TrueBlue by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

