Desjardins Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$32.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

NYSE VET traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 247,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,130. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

