Desjardins Upgrades Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to “Buy”

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.60.

Dollarama stock opened at C$66.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.83. Dollarama has a one year low of C$49.30 and a one year high of C$68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$19.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.593445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

