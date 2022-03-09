Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.22) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of BN traded down €0.57 ($0.62) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €47.48 ($51.61). 4,011,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.83. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

