Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €22.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($23.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($18.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.45 ($16.79).

ETR:SDF traded down €1.58 ($1.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €22.14 ($24.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 52-week high of €23.67 ($25.73).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

