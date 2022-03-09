Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.00 ($9.78) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.80 ($8.48).

Shares of SHA traded up €0.37 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.20 ($5.65). 2,620,970 shares of the company traded hands. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.20). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.98.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

