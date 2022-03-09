Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) to Hold

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITVPF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

