Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €184.00 ($200.00) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.30 ($180.76).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock traded down €3.60 ($3.91) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €136.90 ($148.80). 998,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €152.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($141.41) and a fifty-two week high of €163.35 ($177.55).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.