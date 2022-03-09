Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Trading 34.9% Higher

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 34.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.