Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €77.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($72.59).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.34 ($0.36) on Wednesday, reaching €39.77 ($43.23). 6,787,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.57 and a 200-day moving average of €54.37. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91).

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

