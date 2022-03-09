Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €24.60 ($26.74) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($24.46) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.68).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.10 ($16.41). The company had a trading volume of 19,237,663 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.78. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.71).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

