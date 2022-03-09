Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.20 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.20 ($27.39) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($24.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.62 ($25.68).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.10 ($16.41). 19,237,663 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.