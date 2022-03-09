Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

FANG stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 80,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

