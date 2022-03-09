Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.33. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 22,008 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

