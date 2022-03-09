DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.46

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €13.46 ($14.63) and last traded at €14.72 ($16.00), with a volume of 130818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.06 ($15.28).

A number of research firms have commented on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($26.30) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.94 ($20.59).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

