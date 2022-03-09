Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Mary Stojcevski Acquires 2,500 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Mary Stojcevski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.95 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,370.00 ($23,627.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 13th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.