DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$13.10 EPS.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

