Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,358 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.54% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BWFG stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

