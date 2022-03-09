Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 199,572 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 199,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Fluidigm worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 477.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 12.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fluidigm by 114,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLDM opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $260.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

