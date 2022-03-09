Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,607 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

