Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 80,884 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Pretium Resources worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.