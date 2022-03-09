Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

