Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGM. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 137,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 106,936 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

