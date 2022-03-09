Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 109,042 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of SIGA Technologies worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIGA. TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

