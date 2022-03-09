Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,071 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a PE ratio of 241.55, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.