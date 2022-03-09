Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,193 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,512 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 212,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

