Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,309,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.20% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $442.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.