Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.56% of Intevac worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

