Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.21% of Enzo Biochem worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 316,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

