Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60.

GDP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Johnson Rice cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodrich Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

