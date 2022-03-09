Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.05% of Evans Bancorp worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

