Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of Urban One worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Urban One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in Urban One by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,383,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 469,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban One by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Urban One by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban One by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $220.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

