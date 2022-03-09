Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.76% of Republic First Bancorp worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRBK opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRBK. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

