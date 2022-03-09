Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.03 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIGL. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 950,828 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 869,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 615,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $537.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

