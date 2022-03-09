Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.32 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

