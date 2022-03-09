Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Angi worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 467,166 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,146,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,311 shares during the last quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,702,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

